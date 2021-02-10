Parolee arrested after rifle, ammunition found during residence search

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — A parolee was arrested last week after a rifle and ammunition were found at his residence.

The Kern County Probation Department said on Feb. 4, officers conducted a home call in the 1400 block of Balboa Avenue in Mojave, the reported address of 28-year-old Josh Brown. During the search, officers found a .22-caliber rifle and numerous rounds of ammunition.

On Feb. 5, the department said Brown was located and arrested on suspicion of violating probation and for various weapons-related offenses.