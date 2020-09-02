Parolee arrested after drugs, weapon found at residence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Monday after drugs and a loaded firearm were found at a residence.

The Kern County Probation Department said officers conducted a probation check on a home in the area of Owens and Niles streets. While at the residence, the department said officers contacted 39-year-old Lawrence Appodaca, who is on active mandatory supervision.

During a search of the area, KCPD said officers found a loaded .9mm handgun, about 74.5 grams of methamphetamine, a small plastic bundle of heroin and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Appodaca was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of illegal weapon possession and drug possession as well as for three active felony warrants.