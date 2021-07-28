Parole recommended for Kern child killer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of murder in the brutal torture slaying of a toddler and who boasted he would get away with it has been recommended for parole after spending the past 20 years in prison.

The Board of Parole Hearings on Tuesday recommended parole for 50-year-old Michael Todd Panella, who beat his girlfriend’s 20-month-old son to death in 1999. Panella will be released unless the governor reverses the decision.

The slain child, Jonathan, suffered dozens of bruises to his hips, head, face and extremities, as well as “extreme trauma” to the small bowel, according to court filings. He died from multiple blunt impacts to his abdomen, which caused internal bleeding and dehydration.

A jury in October 2000 found Panella guilty of first-degree murder and assault of a child under 8 resulting in death. He was sentenced to 25 years to life.

Panella became eligible for elderly parole as a result of amendments passed by the state legislature in 2020 that reduced requirements for inmates who were at least 50 and had served 20 years of their sentence.

Previously, the law required inmates to be at least 60 and serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.

“The state legislature and the Board of Parole have lost their sense of justice by respectively passing laws that allow for, and ultimately recommending the early release of a man who murdered and tortured and infant,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release.

“State laws now allow parole of child murderers on the basis of ‘elderly parole’ before they even qualify for the senior discount at McDonald’s or to draw Social Security,” she said. “Michael Panella was rightly convicted of the horrendous crime of torturing baby Jonathan to death, and now is on the brink of release due to state laws that blatantly favor murderers over their victims.”

Court filings say Jonathan’s mother, Tammy Bell, began noticing bruises on Jonathan about the time she started dating Panella. When she questioned Panella, he said Jonathan either fell or they were caused by Alex, Bell’s 5-year-old son.

On Nov. 27, 1999, Bell packed her belongings and planned to move out of Panella’s house the next day, filings say. She left Jonathan with Panella that afternoon and returned around 7 p.m. to find Jonathan in bed, apparently sleeping.

Bell left again and returned a few hours later. She got in bed with Jonathan about midnight and reached for him, the filings say. His body was cold and hard.

She screamed and called 911. Law enforcement arrived and Jonathan was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Tammy was crying uncontrollably and would not put Jonathan down,” according to the documents. “Panella showed little emotion.”

The fatal injuries were inflicted between one to three hours before Jonathan’s death, the reports say.

At trial, a jailhouse informant testified Panella said he was going to get away with murder “just like O.J. Simpson.”

Another informant testified hearing Panella say, “I killed the little bastard.”