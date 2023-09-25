BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parole has been granted to a Kern County man convicted of systematically torturing two young girls, killing one, prosecutors say.

The Board of Parole Hearings last week granted release to Dean Joseph Lutz, 50, who in 1996 pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and felony child abuse. He was sentenced to 16 years and four months to life in prison.

The child Lutz killed was 4. Her sister, the other victim, was 3. Lutz was not their biological father.

“What Lutz did to the vulnerable, innocent victims is atrocious,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release, calling Lutz a “violent murderer and child abuser.”

Noting Lutz’s hearing was moved up by nearly two years after he was previously denied parole, Zimmer said she was “astounded” he was granted release.

He and his girlfriend — the girls’ biological mother — “engaged in systematic physical abuse and torture,” according to the release. They bound the girls with straps and forced them to lie in a bathtub of cold water while they sprayed water in their face, essentially waterboarding them, prosecutors said.

The couple beat the girls with a wooden paddle, withheld food and put hot sauce on their tongues, prosecutors said. The 4-year-old died from blunt force head trauma and other injuries. Her sister suffered large bruises to her face, forehead and other areas; she was so emaciated her chest and rib bones showed.