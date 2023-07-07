BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man who killed one woman and wounded another in a shooting 30 years ago has been found suitable for release by the state Board of Parole.

Harold Dean Gann, 67, was granted parole Wednesday following a nearly four-hour hearing, according to a release from the Kern County District Attorney’s office.

Next comes a review process by that Board’s Legal Division that can last months before the matter goes before Gov. Gavin Newsom, who can block Gann’s release.

Gann was sentenced in 1995 to 33 years to life in prison and has spent 28 years behind bars, prosecutors said.

“Gann’s crimes were horrific and the finding that he is suitable for parole before even serving the minimum term of his life sentence does not pay proper regard to public safety,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the release.

On the early morning of July 22, 1993, Gann went to the 500 block of Union Avenue and solicited two prostitutes to help him buy cocaine, prosecutors said. He smoked the drug with the women but wanted more. The women said they knew where he could get more, but Gann didn’t have enough money.

Gann drove to an ATM at Third Street and Chester Avenue. The women told him they wanted to be dropped off where he picked them up.

An argument ensued in which Gann insisted they had more cocaine, the women denied it and Gann pulled a gun.

He shot one woman in the head at point-blank range, killing her, prosecutors said. The second woman was shot in the hand before scrambling from the truck. She ran and Gann fired more rounds, hitting her twice in the back, prosecutors said.

The woman crawled under a truck and hid as Gann searched for her, according to the DA’s office. She survived but lost a finger.

A tip from a concerned citizen helped lead police to Gann, who was arrested in 1995. He was on probation for possession of cocaine and a handgun at the time of his arrest, prosecutors said.