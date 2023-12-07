BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parole has been denied to a woman who killed her 3-month-old son nearly 30 years ago by throwing him against furniture and the kitchen sink in a Tehachapi home, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Janetta Leiva was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life for the Oct. 6, 1994, slaying. She used methamphetamine the night before, prosecutors said in a release.

The baby’s 6-year-old sister witnessed some of the abuse. Prosecutors said the child heard her brother screaming and “three loud ‘bang’ sounds.”

The girl was afterward instructed by Leiva to rub the baby’s stomach, told he was sick from drinking milk, according to the release. The girl said the baby’s eyes were half-closed and he didn’t move, the release said.

Leiva, now 53, won’t be up for parole again for at least 18 months.