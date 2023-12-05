BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Twenty-six years ago, Geovani Herrera took part in a robbery where a man and dog were shot, followed by a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

On Friday, the state Board of Parole Hearings denied Herrera parole, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records. It will be five years before he again comes before the board.

Herrera, 60, is serving a sentence of 184 years in prison for convictions including attempted murder, robbery and animal cruelty, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. He has two prior strike offenses.

He became eligible for parole, however, under the state’s Elderly Parole Program, which in 2021 was altered to allow inmates 50 or older and who have served 20 years or more in prison to be considered for release.

“Giving someone the opportunity to serve only a small portion of their sentence after three strikes is outrageous,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a release. “While it’s good news that Herrera was denied release for five years, it’s unfortunate that this won’t be the last time his case will be reviewed.”

Herrera and two accomplices on Oct. 22, 1997, drove to the home of a husband and wife and hit the husband in the head with a gun as the wife ran for help. Herrera threatened to kill the husband if his wife didn’t return, according to prosecutors.

The robbers then entered the couple’s home, shot their dog and robbed the husband of his keys and money. The husband ran but was shot. He survived.

Herrera and the other robbers stole two vehicles, and Herrera crashed one of the couple’s cars while leading officers on a high-speed chase, according to prosecutors. Two weeks after his arrest, Herrera unsuccessfully tried to escape from custody, prosecutors said.