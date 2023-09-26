BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Board of Parole Hearings denied the release of a convicted murderer who poses as a risk to public safety, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Arturo Huerta was found guilty of second-degree murder with the use of a deadly or dangerous weapon on Dec., 5, 2012, according to the District Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

Officials say Huerta’s roommate heard a woman screaming and struggling come from his room on April 17, 2011.

Huerta’s roommate called the police and upon the officer’s arrival Huerta’s room was found covered in blood and a female victim was found in his room, according to officials.

According to the DA’s office, the female was found with her arms bound in a necktie, her eyes and mouth were covered with a scarf. At the scene officers found a ball-peen hammer and knife covered with blood.

The female died due to severe blood loss due to injury, asphyxia and cocaine intoxication and she was found with defensive wounds, according to officials.

At the time of the murder and the parole hearing Guerta admitted he struck the victim because was angry that the victim wanted money from him.

Huerta was found unsuitable for parole and is denied parole for at least three years, according to the District Attorney’s Office.