BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parole has been denied for a convicted child abuser in Ridgecrest, according to District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

Zimmer announced that the California Board of Parole Hearings (BPH) denied release to convicted child abuser Christopher Cruz on Aug. 9. This hearing was Cruz’s fourth parole hearing, authorities said.

On Jan. 29, 1999, a Kern County Jury found Cruz guilty of the crimes of torture and felony child abuse with personal infliction of great bodily injury, according to authorities. A Kern County Judge sentenced Cruz to 11 years, 4 months to life.

In 1998, Cruz moved to Ridgecrest to live with his girlfriend and her two children, a four-month-old infant and a three-year-old boy, none of which were Cruz’s biological children, authorities said. After approximately 1 month, Cruz’s abuse of the 3-year-old victim resulted in long-term hospitalization and lifelong physical disabilities, including permanent brain damage.

Authorities said the victim’s injuries included 90 different bruises on his body, all in different stages of healing. Additionally, the victim suffered a pinching injury to his genital area, and his brain scans showed subdural and retinal hemorrhaging consistent with abusive head trauma.

The victim also suffered injuries consistent with blunt force trauma to his kidneys, liver, spleen, heart, pancreas, chest and neck, authorities said.

“There wasn’t a part of his body that didn’t have a bruise somewhere near it,” said a doctor who treated the victim.

According to authorities, Cruz had a history of domestic violence with the victim’s mother and other romantic partners in his past.

The District Attorney’s Office said they asked the BPH to deny parole, as Cruz “still demonstrates instability in his thinking, lack of transparency, and has not given the impact of his crimes the full measure of remorse it deserves.” The Board of Parole found that Cruz was unsuitable for parole and posed a current unreasonable risk of danger to society.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer commented on the denial saying, “I am relieved that the Board of Prison Terms chose not to release such a dangerous person who committed horrific criminal acts against such vulnerable victims.”