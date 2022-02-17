Parker Chamberlin’s parole affirmed, release to come as early as next week

Chamberlin stabbed his mother to death in Bakersfield when he was 15.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parker Chamberlin, held behind bars 20 years for the brutal stabbing death of his mother at age 15, will soon be a free man.

The entire Board of Parole Hearings reviewed the parole grant Chamberlin received from a two-person board panel last year and affirmed it this week, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records. The board could have modified or rescinded his parole after Gov. Gavin Newsom referred the decision for review.

Chamberlin had originally faced 26 years to life in prison following his murder conviction in 2002. But under Senate Bill 1391, which took effect three years go, children under 16 are now barred from being tried in adult court.

Theoretically, if Chamberlin committed the same crime today, he would have been released by age 26. He’s now 36.

Early July 3, 2001, Chamberlin entered the bedroom of his mother, Tori Lynn Knapp, and stabbed her 35 times, including nine times in the face. He partially disemboweled the 40-year-old.

At his August parole hearing, Chamberlin testified he wanted to hurt his mother, blaming her for money issues and his sister moving back home. He said he only thought of himself and had no empathy for anyone.

He said he has changed.

“I do know how much pain I’ve caused,” Chamberlin testified. “And I’m remorseful, I’m deeply, deeply sorry every day.”

During that hearing, Chamberlin said he received a bachelor’s degree while in prison and planned to accept a job offer from the Community Justice Center in Fresno for $60,000 a year.

Among the conditions of Chamberlin’s parole are that he not contact Knapp’s family — which has steadfastly opposed his release — be placed in a transitional housing program, stay out of bars and liquor stores and attend an alcohol abuse program. Chamberlin has testified he’s an alcoholic but has been sober since 2007.