Chamberlin, who killed his mother in 2001, is under parole supervision in Fresno County.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the first time in 20 years, Parker Chamberlin can walk outdoors without walls surrounding him and under the watchful eyes of armed guards posted in towers.

Chamberlin, who stabbed his mother to death in 2001 at the age of 15, was released from prison Saturday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He’s under parole supervision in Fresno County.

Among the conditions of Chamberlin’s parole are that he not contact his mother’s family, live in a transitional housing program, stay out of bars and liquor stores and attend an alcohol abuse program. Chamberlin has said he’s an alcoholic but has been sober since 2007.

His case has stirred controversy since a panel of the Board of Parole Hearings granted him parole in August. That decision was affirmed by the entire board earlier this month.

Chamberlin, 36, had been serving 26 years to life but a law that took effect three years ago and which is retroactive bars children under 16 from being tried in adult court. Theoretically, if Chamberlin committed the same crime today, he would have been released by age 26.

Early July 3, 2001, Chamberlin entered the bedroom of Tori Lynn Knapp and stabbed her 35 times. She suffered nine stab wounds to the face and was partially disemboweled.

At his August parole hearing, Chamberlin testified he decided to kill his mother over money issues and his sister moving back home. He said he only thought of himself and had no empathy for others but has changed over the years he spent behind bars.

Chamberlin said he received a bachelor’s degree while in prison and planned to accept a job offer from the Community Justice Center in Fresno for $60,000 a year. He testified he feels awful about what he did and knows he can never make up for it.

Prosecutors and Knapp’s family had argued Chamberlin should remain locked up. They said he’s an expert at deceit, and any claims by him of meaningful change should not be trusted.