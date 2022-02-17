Park rangers to be out in force at Panorama Park this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Park Rangers will have a heightened presence at Panorama Park from Saturday through 2 a.m. Monday, county officials said.

They’ll focus on enforcing ordinance, parking, traffic and other violations at the 38-acre park along Panorama Drive in northeast Bakersfield, according to a county news release. The park is closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Parking along the north side of Panorama Drive between those hours is prohibited, as is parking in the lot at Panorama Drive and River Boulevard.

