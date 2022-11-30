BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The parents of a 1-year-old boy who suffered an apparent fentanyl overdose are facing child cruelty and drug charges, according to court records.

Prosecutors on Nov. 8 brought charges against Gabriella Goldberg and John Lawson. The move comes roughly 10 months after the couple’s son was treated for an opioid overdose after being found unresponsive in their southwest Bakersfield home, according to a court filing. The child survived.

A date for Goldberg and Lawson‘s arraignment isn’t listed on the Superior Court website. They’re not listed in custody.

Both are charged with felony child cruelty and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to court records. Goldberg also faces a charge of destroying or concealing evidence.

An investigation began Jan. 15 after the toddler was rushed to a hospital. Lawson admitted he and Goldberg smoked fentanyl before the child was dropped off at their apartment on Kroll Way near Gosford Road, according to a warrant filed by Bakersfield police. He said they were lying down when the child left the bed.

They later found him motionless on the floor.

Police searched the apartment and found “an off white rock substance” consistent with fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia, the warrant said. Police seized an iPhone found on a kitchen counter.

“It was later discovered (the toddler) was possibly exposed to fentanyl from a straw (drug paraphernalia) found a few inches from where he was found,” an investigator wrote.