BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who allegedly drove drunk when his pickup hit three people at the Bakersfield Christmas Parade has been released from the hospital and booked into the Kern County Jail on additional charges.

Booth, 72, was hospitalized since the Dec. 7 crash and was released from medical care on Dec. 28. Initially, Booth was arrested on suspicion of felony counts of driving under the influence with a deadly weapon. BPD investigators have added charges of resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon.

The oldest victim of the crash, Arnold Rios, suffered leg fractures and a skull fracture and suffers from brain bleed, according to attorneys with Chain Cohn Clark, who has an active lawsuit against Booth on behalf of the Rios’ family.

Dominic Ledesma, 21 and his father, Rocky Legault, 42, were the other victims of the Christmas Parade crash, according to family members.

Booth is held on a $125,000 dollar bail and is due in court Jan. 2, according to the county booking website.

