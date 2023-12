BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pallet of iPhones was allegedly stolen from the Valley Plaza Mall Wednesday morning, according to Bakersfield police.

Officers were dispatched to the shopping mall to investigate the grand theft and learned a white box truck allegedly stole a pallet of iPhones at 9:20 a.m. The amount of phones stolen was not immediately known.

Police did not release any other information about the alleged theft.

This is a developing story.