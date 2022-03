RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a search of an illegal marijuana dispensary on March 15 in Ridgecrest.

Deputies said they executed a search warrant and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, approximately 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861 in cash. The estimated street value for the illegal drugs is $30,000.

Gary Asher, 27, and William Galloway, 37, both from Ridgecrest, were arrested on numerous drug related charges.