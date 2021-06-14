Outdoor camera captures carjacking at gunpoint outside Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An outdoor camera captured a carjacking as it happened outside a Bakersfield home, and police are looking for three suspects.

The victim of the carjacking posted video of it on Facebook. The video shows a driver get out of a car and walk across the street, one of the robbers appears shortly after pointing a gun at the first man. Others appear and they take his keys and take off in a different car parked at the property.

The vehicle that was stolen — a 2018 blue Nissan Sentra — has not been recovered.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to contact Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.