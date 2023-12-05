BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted Kern County murderer Jamie Osuna ran late to a court hearing in Hanford on Monday because he spit on an officer while being transported from his prison cell, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. at Corcoran State Prison, according to CDCR. The officer was not harmed.

Later, Osuna was brought to a pretrial hearing in Kings Count Superior Court, where he’s facing murder and other charges in the 2019 slaying of cellmate Luis Romero, 44. Romero was decapitated and other body parts were removed.

Another pretrial hearing was scheduled for February. It’s expected a preliminary hearing date will then be scheduled.

Prosecutors have not yet formally declared whether they’ll seek the death penalty. At the time of Romero’s death, Osuna was serving life without parole for the torture-slaying of Yvette Pena in Bakersfield.