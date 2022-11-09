HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna is “close” to retaining private counsel to represent him in the torture-slaying of his prison cellmate, a court-appointed attorney said Wednesday.

Defense lawyer Hugo Gomez-Vidal, at a hearing in which it was expected a preliminary hearing date would be set, informed the court of Osuna’s plans. Gomez-Vidal is one of the attorneys currently representing Osuna.

Osuna is attempting to hire Fresno-based lawyer Miles A. Harris, who told the court they’re “finalizing representation.”

Given the possibility of change of counsel, Kings County Superior Court Judge Michael J. Reinhart set a hearing Dec. 14 to see if Harris will, in fact, be Osuna’s attorney going forward, and to schedule future dates.

Osuna, 34, is accused of killing Corcoran State Prison cellmate Luis Romero, 44, the night of March 8, 2019. Romero was decapitated and other body parts were removed. Guards discovered the grisly scene after ordering Osuna to remove a sheet placed over the window of the cell.

At the time of Romero’s death, Osuna was serving life without parole for the torture-slaying of Yvette Pena in Bakersfield. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to first-degree murder and other charges filed in Pena’s killing.

Last year, criminal proceedings were suspended when a judge ruled Osuna incompetent to stand trial. Osuna was transferred to a psychiatric inpatient program for treatment, where in May of 2021 doctors said he had been restored to competency.

In September, a judge ruled Osuna was competent and ordered criminal proceedings reinstated.