BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested 17 suspects following an organized retail theft operation, the department announced on Monday.

BPD said detectives assigned to the Organized Retail Theft Unit conducted an operation from Aug. 23 to Sept. 10 focusing on thefts from Macy’s, JC Penny’s and other retail stores in the area of the Valley Plaza, located in the 2700 block of Ming Avenue, due to a high volume of theft.

As a result of the operation, 17 suspects were arrested and 178 stolen items were

recovered, according to BPD. The items had a combined value of approximately $7,000.

The 17 arrested suspects were confirmed to be related to 59 different investigations, BPD said.

According to BPD, the following suspects were arrested as a result of the operation:

Lauren Mason, 30, of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with grand theft.

Tyler Najarian, 35, of Bakersfield was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Luis Larios, 25, of Bakersfield was arrested for eight outstanding warrants.

Jesus Monroy, 22, of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with shoplifting.

Anthony Jackson, 47, of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with shoplifting.

Adolf Zavala, 23, of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with shoplifting, resisting arrest, and an outstanding warrant.

Carlos Morales, 18, of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with shoplifting and resisting arrest.

Alexandra Solorio, 30, of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with grand theft, conspiracy and organized retail theft.

Jacoby Jones, 43, of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with burglary, conspiracy, organized retail theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Guadalupe Salas, 23, of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with burglary, conspiracy, and organized retail theft.

Ruben Lucero, 46, was arrested for charges associated with shoplifting, petty theft, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest by California Highway Patrol officers assigned to an Organized Crime Retail Theft Taskforce.

Sedric Gates, 38, of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with grand theft, shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.

David Honeycutt, 35, of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with petty theft.

Tracy Herring, 34, of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with burglary and resisting arrest.

Marcus Bolden, 22, of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with grand theft and possession of stolen property.

Marcus Gonzales, 30, of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with grand theft, shoplifting and conspiracy.

Gilardo Hernandez, 39, of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with grand theft, shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.