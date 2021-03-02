Oregon man arrested in Bakersfield for alleged inappropriate contact minor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Oregon man was arrested in Bakersfield Monday for allegedly contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers investigated online conversations between 21-year-old West Salem, Oregon resident Antonio Camacho and a minor under the age of 14. During the investigation, BPD said it was determined that Camacho had contacted the juvenile through social media.

The department said Camacho had represented himself as being 16 years old and asked the juvenile to send him inappropriate images. It was determined that Camacho traveled from Oregon to Bakersfield and made several attempts to have the victim leave with him, according to BPD.

The department said Camacho was located in Bakersfield and subsequently arrested on suspicion of communicating with a minor to commit a sex offense and exhibiting harmful matter to a minor.