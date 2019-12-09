Opening statements in Leslie Chance trial to be heard this morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jurors are scheduled to hear opening statements this morning in the retrial of a former elementary school principal charged with murder in the death of her husband.

The trial of Leslie Chance is expected to last four months and will feature testimony as to her actions the morning of Aug. 25, 2013.

That’s when, prosecutors say, Chance killed her 45-year-old husband to collect on hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies. It’s alleged she drove with her husband to a field off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane and shot him.

Prosecutors say she then abandoned the car in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood and made her way home by taxi and walking.

Chance, 52, faces life without the possibility of parole if convicted.

She’s represented by attorney Tony Lidgett, who is expected to argue that a woman captured on multiple surveillance cameras that morning is not Chance. She has maintained she didn’t leave her house the morning of her husband’s death.

Prosecutors Art Norris and Andrea Kohler are expected to call witnesses who identified Chance from the surveillance footage, as well as introduce testimony regarding the amount of money Chance stood to receive, the state of her marriage at the time of her husband’s killing and where she may have learned how to attempt to cover up the crime: a “CSI” exhibit in Las Vegas.

Chance was principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the killing.