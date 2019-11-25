Opening statements in Leslie Chance retrial scheduled for Dec. 9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The opening statements in the retrial of former elementary school principal Leslie Chance, charged with murder in the 2013 death of her husband, are scheduled to be heard Dec. 9.

Superior Court Judge Charles R. Brehmer, who is presiding over the trial, provided media scheduling and other information on Monday before he began hearing several motions in the case.

Hearings regarding the motions are expected to take up the rest of this week — the courthouse is closed Thursday and Friday — and jury selection will occur next week.

The trial, expected to last four months, will not be in session from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1.

Chance, 52, faces life without the possibility of parole if found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Todd Chance. His body was found Aug. 25, 2013, off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane.

She was principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the killing, which prosecutors say she carried out to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in her husband’s life insurance policies.

Leslie Chance’s first trial in June ended in a mistrial when the Public Defender’s office declared a conflict of interest in representing her.