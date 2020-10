BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Opening statements are expected today in the trial of a man and woman accused of killing a 2-month-old boy in Tehachapi in 2018.

Matthew Norwood, 29, and 28-year-old Brittney Collins were each charged with murder as well as assault on a child causing paralysis or a coma after the death of Abel James Norwood on Oct. 24, 2018.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office ruled his death a homicide after it was determined that he died from blunt head injuries.