One man pleads no contest, another due for competency hearing in robbery of 75-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has pleaded no contest to a felony and another is scheduled for a competency hearing in connection with the robbery of a 75-year-old Wasco man.

Marvin Gray, 20, pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery. Other charges, including assault likely to cause great bodily injury, were dismissed during a hearing Monday.

He’s scheduled for sentencing July 30.

Co-defendant Dabrae Dugan, 29, has a competency hearing set for July 29.

On the morning of May 27, a man walking in the 1000 block of 7th Street in Wasco was attacked by two men who stole his wallet and cellphone.

The victim, Victoriano Morales, was taken to a local hospital and placed in a medically induced coma due to life-threatening injuries, according to court documents. He was later listed in stable condition.

Surveillance footage obtained by sheriff’s officials led to the arrests of Gray and Dugan. Court documents say Dugan punched Morales repeatedly while Gray stole the items.