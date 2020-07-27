One person wounded in Central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting in Central Bakersfield that left a person wounded late Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of 2nd and F streets just after 11 p.m. Officials said the victim of the shooting was found in front of a 7-Eleven at Chester Lane and A Street.

The victim was taken hospitalized with moderate wounds, according to police.

A stray bullet from the shooting went through the window of a home in the 1800 block of Verde Street. No one inside the home was hurt.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.