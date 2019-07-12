One person pleads to murder, another to voluntary manslaughter in 2016 killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man pleaded no contest to murder and another to voluntary manslaughter Friday in the killing of a man two years ago.

Wendell Scott, 27, changed his plea while in the third week of a murder trial and acknowledged he shot and killed Saddam Ali, 25, prosecutors said. He also said the killing was committed to benefit the Eastside Crips.

One of the shots Scott fired hit a baby stroller but did not injure the child, according to the District Attorneys’ office.

He faces life in prison without parole.

Scott’s accomplice, Albert Montelongo, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and faces an 11-year prison term, according to prosecutors.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of 8th St. on July 16, 2016.

Sentencing for both men is scheduled for Sept. 12.