One person in custody following a police chase near Bernard Street and Mount Vernon Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department said a driver is in custody following a police chase that started near Bernard Street and Mount Vernon Avenue.

According to BPD, police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Bernard Street and Mount Vernon Avenue around 7:41 p.m. Tuesday night. Police said the vehicle failed to pull over and fled the area, prompting a chase.

The chase ended in the 300 block of Cooley Drive before the driver of the vehicle fled into a residence. Police said at least six units responded to the area and surrounded the residence. The subject was eventually apprehended and put in custody around 9:26 p.m., according to BPD.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.