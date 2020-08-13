One person hospitalized, one in custody following shooting at South Union Avenue pot shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies say one person is hospitalized and another is in custody following a shooting Thursday afternoon at a pot shop on South Union Avenue.

Deputies were called to the Mars Collective dispensary in the 2500 block of South Union Avenue for a report of a shooting. Deputies found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but their condition is not known. One person is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

