UPDATE: Suspect in Wasco shooting that left a man critically wounded was arrested for attempted murder

UPDATE (Oct. 16) — The suspect in a Wasco shooting that left a man critically wounded last month was arrested in Bakersfield on Friday for attempted murder, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Alejandro Jauregui, 22, was arrested in the 5100 block of Stockdale Highway, near In-N-Out Burger on Oct. 16, according to KCSO. The shooting occurred on Sept. 26 around 9 p.m. on 16th Street, near D Street.

Jauregui was booked in the Kern County Jail for an active felony Ramey arrest warrant for attempted murder regarding the case.

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) Sept. 26 — A man was airlifted to Kern Medical following a shooting that severely wounded him Saturday night in Wasco, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said they were called for reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of 16th Street around 9 p.m. The man was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was listed as critical at Kern Medical, deputies said.

No description of any possible suspects was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.