KCSO: Woman found dead in burning house in Ridgecrest died from cut throat

UPDATE: A woman who was found dead inside a burning house in Ridgecrest last month did not die from the fire but rather from a cut throat, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The department identified the woman as 54-year-old Vickie Lynne Ryno Smith and said the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — One person was found dead inside a burning house Tuesday morning.

The cause of the blaze in the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive is under investigation by the arson unit, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the house at 10:07 a.m. and found flames and smoke coming from multiple sides of the residence.

The house sustained an estimated $180,000 in damage, firefighters said. Ridgecrest police helped firefighters with gathering information and establishing a clear working area around the house.

Firefighters on scene said they didn’t hear smoke alarms when they entered the home. The fire department issued a reminder to county residents to install and regularly check smoke alarms in their home, and to call 911 in case of a fire.