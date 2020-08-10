UPDATED: One person dead, suspect at large after Union Avenue motel shooting

UPDATE: The Bakersfield Police Department said witnesses saw a dark-colored minivan leaving the area at a high rate of speed following the shooting. More details about the vehicle have not been released by BPD at this time.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting in Central Bakersfield that left a man dead late Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened at the Ramkabir Motel on Union Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Officials said the victim of the shooting was found in the roadway.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting, according to police. The suspect has not been identified as of early this morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.