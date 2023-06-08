BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two suspects allegedly involved in a shooting in Wasco turned himself in to Kern County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said Alberto Castillo Padilla Sr., 62, turned himself in to the Kern County Jail Wednesday afternoon and was arrested on an accessory charge in Sunday’s shooting. The black GMC Yukon the father and son were last spotted in has been recovered, the firearm has yet to be found.

Padilla Sr. is being held on no bail.

His son, Alberto Padilla Jr., 40, of Wasco is still at large and is believed to be the suspect who allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 34-year-old man on Jo Ellen Court.

Padilla Jr. is considered to be armed and dangerous, KCSO said.