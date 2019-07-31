One of two men charged charged with assaulting 75-year-old sentenced to prison

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men accused of robbing and assaulting a 75-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in prison, according to court records.

Marvin Gray, 20, was sentenced Tuesday, about a month after pleading no contest to second degree robbery.

Gray and Dabrae Dugan, 29, were arrested in the May 27 assault in the 1000 block of 7th Street. Dugan admitted to hitting the man in the head while Gray stole the man’s wallet and other items, according to a court document.

Surveillance video captured the attack.

Morales suffered severe swelling and redness to the left side of his face, required lifesaving surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma, according to the document.

Dugan is scheduled for an Aug. 26 court hearing where a report regarding his mental health will be discussed.