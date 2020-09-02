UPDATE: Man dead following shooting in East Bakersfield identified

UPDATE (Sept. 3) — The victim of a shooting in East Bakersfield on Wednesday has been identified as 37-year-old Scott Richard Fraser. According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Fraser was shot on Niles Street and died at the scene. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in East Bakersfield early Wednesday Morning.

According to KCSO, a person was found dead in the roadway on Niles Street near Palm Drive, just west of Mount Vernon Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Deputies say the man was shot at least once.

Homicide detectives are investigating and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.