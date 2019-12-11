One man arrested, another at large for stealing welding equipment, deputies say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies arrested one man and are looking for a second suspect who they say stole welding equipment worth $2,000.

The theft occurred Dec. 5 at a business in the 4500 block of State Road in north Bakersfield.

Two days later, deputies located the suspect vehicle in the 300 block of Hughes Lane and contacted 39-year-old Daniel Martinez.

He matched the description of one of the suspects from surveillance footage taken at the business and was arrested on charges of burglary, conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, sheriff’s officials said.

The second suspect, David Newkirk, 47, has a felony warrant out for his arrest, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding Newkirk’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.