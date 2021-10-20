One killed in overnight shooting in Lamont

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night reporting a shooting on School street near Elmco Avenue in Lamont.

That’s where deputies found a man who had been shot and killed.

The scene was active overnight, with homicide detectives blocking off portions of School and Elmco for their investigation. KCSO says they have no information on a potential shooter, and little is known about what exactly led up to the shooting.

“It sounded like a warzone,” said a resident who called the 17 Newsroom Wednesday morning.

The slaying came just days after another deadly shooting just a block away. KCSO says 36-year-old Ruben Anthony Aguilar, Sr. was shot and killed on Primrose Avenue and Paradise Road Saturday evening. No arrests have yet been made in that case.

The name of the man killed Tuesday night will be released at a later date. By our count, this brings the total number of homicides in Kern County this year to 113.