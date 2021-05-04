One injured in shooting at Casa Tequila on Rosedale, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was injured in a shooting over the weekend at Casa Tequila on Rosedale Highway, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies were dispatched at about 12:41 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the establishment at 4208 Rosedale Highway, officials said. No victims or suspects were found at the scene.

Shortly afterward, deputies were notified of a person at a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

There is no suspect information, sheriff’s officials said.