DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon.

According to DPD, the shooting took place at 6th and Ellington Streets just after 1 p.m. Police said one victim was shot multiple times in the arms and legs, but is currently in stable condition. There are no suspects at this time.

