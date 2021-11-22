One dead in southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A male found with a gunshot wound Sunday night in southeast Bakersfield has died, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies were sent to the 500 block of Weedpatch Highway at about 9:21 p.m. and found a male with a gunshot wound, according to a sheriff’s news release. It didn’t specify his age.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.