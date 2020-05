LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot dead Monday afternoon north of Lamont and a search is ongoing for the gunman, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched at about 2:15 p.m. to the 8300 block of Fuller Drive and found a man dead with a gunshot wound, according to sheriff’s officials.

The shooter is described only as a Hispanic man in his 20s who fled on foot, deputies said. They’re sweeping through the area where the gunman was said to have run.