SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A person who police say had at least one gunshot wound died after a vehicle crashed into an orchard.

The victim, identified only as male, was found around 1 p.m. after the crash on Fresno Avenue east of Beech Avenue, Shafter police Capt. Jeff Bell said. It appears another vehicle was involved in the incident, he said.

There was no suspect information.

Fresno Avenue was closed between Beech Avenue and Cherry Avenue while the investigation continued.