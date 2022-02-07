One dead following a shooting in Southwest Bakersfield spurred by illegal street racing event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Street racing and the crowds it attracts may have claimed another life in Kern County.

Last week a 19-year-old woman was killed in what police say was a street race. On Saturday night, a hundred people gathered in the parking lot not far from where that accident happened. There was a fight and then, as dozens of people took video, a deadly shooting broke out.

Scores of people can be seen in the video at the racing meetup in Southwest Bakersfield on White Lane in the Fallas and Planet Fitness parking lot.

Donuts and burnouts. Then a fight in the crowd. It escalated and turned into a gunfight. One person shot Saturday night, died Monday morning.

People who knew the person held a candlelight vigil Sunday. Candles, drinks, and flowers all left at the scene.

It’s just the latest in a string of street racing-related injuries and deaths.

Last week, a street racing tragedy killed 19-year-old Bianca Flores when the mustang driver lost control of his car and swerved into oncoming traffic killing Flores on Panama Lane. This site just less than ten minutes from the White Lane incident.

California Highway Patrol said it responded to more than 25,000 calls involving illegal street racing last year.

Assemblyman Vince Fong says reckless driving shows no signs of slowing down and more support needs to go to police.

“We have to give our law enforcement the technical tools to go after these individuals,” Assmb. Vince Fong (R) Bakersfield said.

Neighbors I spoke to said street racing meetups have been going on in the area for years and it’s affected their sleep and lives. None of the neighbors felt safe enough to go on camera to tell us their concerns for fear of their safety.

The coroner’s office hasn’t released the individual’s name but when they do and more details come turn up we’ll update you here.