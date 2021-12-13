One convicted, one acquitted in deadly March 2018 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Monday found one man guilty of murder and acquitted another in a drive-by shooting that occurred in 2018.

Jurors found Trevon Lee Foreman guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and other charges stemming from the shooting that killed 26-year-old Ruben Antonio Garcia and wounded two others, according to court records.

Co-defendant Anthony Michael Gage, 25, was acquitted of the same charges, records show.

Foreman, 26, was arrested following a standoff at a home in the 2100 block of Belvedere Avenue.

The shooting happened March 9, 2018, on East 10th Street.