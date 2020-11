BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was in custody and two others at large in connection with the theft of hemp plants from a local field, according to sheriff’s officials.

A farmer saw three people chopping down the plants Thursday morning and called 911, officials said. Deputies began a search and found a car in the area reported stolen out of Bakersfield, and arrested one person.

The thieves chopped down about $6,000 worth of hemp, according to sheriff’s officials.