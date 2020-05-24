One arrested, seven citations issued during BPD street racing enforcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested one driver for felony evading and reckless driving, issued seven citations and impounded two vehicles due to street-racing activity Saturday night.

Between 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., officers responded to several calls for service regarding street-racing reports and made 17 traffic stops that led to the citations and impounded vehicles.

The department said efforts to impact street-racing activity in the community through education and enforcement are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding illegal street racing is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.