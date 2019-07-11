One arrested, one at large in string of burglaries in Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man wanted in connection with a series of burglaries in the areas of Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club has been arrested, and another remains at large.

Sheriff’s officials said police arrested Leamon Harmon, 52, on Tuesday in the Bakersfield area. He was wanted on two felony warrants.

Harmon is believed to have been acting with Rosheba Fennell, 38, in connection with the recent burglaries, according to sheriff’s officials.

Fennell has active warrants out for his arrest for burglary, vehicle theft and resisting arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Senior Deputy James Simmons at the Frazier Park substation at 245-3440, the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.