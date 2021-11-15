One arrested, one at large in El Tejon Avenue homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Detectives have arrested one man and are searching for a second in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Oildale over the weekend.

Michael Lee Milam, 46, was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder, according to sheriff’s officials.

A second suspect, Ricky Devin, 48, remains at large, officials said. He’s described as white, 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Milam and Devin are suspects in the shooting early Sunday of Timothy Robert Brown, 41, according to sheriff’s officials. Brown was found in the 500 block of El Tejon Avenue suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

Brown was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead at 3:48 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding Devin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.