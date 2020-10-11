One arrested, 16 cited in street racing enforcement operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was arrested and 16 were cited in a street racing enforcement operation this weekend. 

The Bakersfield Police Department said the operation was held between 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 a.m. on Sunday, with officers making 20 traffic stops. The stops resulted in 16 citations and nine vehicle impounds due to reckless driving, as well as one DUI arrest.

The department said two citations were also given out for vehicles found parked in a handicap parking space without a placard. 

BPD said vehicles seized due to reckless driving will be impounded for 30 days. 

