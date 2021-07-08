One acquitted, deliberations continue for second defendant in murder trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury has acquitted one man and will resume deliberations for a second defendant charged with murder in a northwest Bakersfield shooting last year.

Jurors on Wednesday acquitted Douglas Hutchison in the death of 28-year-old Kenneth Dunhill McDowall. They’ll be back in court Monday to continue deliberations regarding Manuel Jesus Ruiz, 33.

According to court documents, Hutchison and Ruiz had been upset over changes to their rental agreement and having to move out of the house where they’d been staying.

On May 27, 2020, a day after they moved out, the two men returned to the house on Bandolero Way and confronted the homeowner outside, the documents said. Witnesses told police Hutchison and Ruiz yelled at the homeowner, who tried to run for the front door but fell.

The homeowner, who is partially paralyzed from a stroke, told police Hutchison stood over him and he believed he was about to kick him.

That’s when McDowall came out of the house and swung a skateboard at Hutchison, according to the documents. Hutchison ran to the driver side of the suspect vehicle, the homeowner said, and a gunshot was heard shortly afterward.

Hutchison and Ruiz drove away and the homeowner told police he found McDowall lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hutchison and Ruiz were located the next day at a home in the 9000 block of Muller Road. They surrendered after a five-hour standoff with SWAT officers.